Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 43,451 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 129.2% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 55,813 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter valued at $726,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the third quarter valued at $3,416,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 66.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 200,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 80,001 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

