Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,389 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $3,304,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $461.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.00. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

