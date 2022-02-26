Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) by 487.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,849 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.21% of Churchill Capital Corp VI worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,372,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 504,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCVI stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

