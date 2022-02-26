Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,175,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $476.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.71 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

