Marshall Wace LLP Sells 352,535 Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,535 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.39% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial started coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of KNDI opened at $3.28 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $253.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

