Marshall Wace LLP Sells 94,099 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 94,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Sunrun by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after buying an additional 2,665,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

