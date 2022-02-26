Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.29 Million Position in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Kaltura at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura Inc has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. reduced their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

