Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

MLM stock opened at $385.71 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.42 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

