Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.33 million, a P/E ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 2.50. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.