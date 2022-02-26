Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DOOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Get Masonite International alerts:

NYSE DOOR opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International has a one year low of $85.17 and a one year high of $132.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.29.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,702,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after buying an additional 264,088 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,112,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,832,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,087,000 after buying an additional 177,459 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.