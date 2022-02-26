MassRoots Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

Shares of MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, February 28th. The 1-300 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
OTCMKTS MSRT opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. MassRoots has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
About MassRoots (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MassRoots (MSRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.