Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.520-$-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.39 million.Matterport also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.130 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTTR. Wedbush decreased their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 9,907,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,944,653. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $582,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

