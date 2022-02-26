Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$27.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.

Shares of Matterport stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,907,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,944,653. Matterport has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 736,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Matterport by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 195,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $3,027,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Matterport by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 105,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Matterport by 733.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 91,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

