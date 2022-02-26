MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from MCAN Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

TSE:MKP traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,669. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.47 million and a P/E ratio of 6.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.80. MCAN Mortgage has a 52-week low of C$16.14 and a 52-week high of C$19.31.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

