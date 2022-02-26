Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.19.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

