Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in KeyCorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,682,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,373,000 after acquiring an additional 98,775 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in KeyCorp by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 43,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in KeyCorp by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 214,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.