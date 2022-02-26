Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $315,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,733,000 after buying an additional 2,979,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after buying an additional 1,551,019 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after buying an additional 1,481,539 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,671,000 after buying an additional 1,469,662 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,349,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.