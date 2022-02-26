Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 166 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,115,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,066 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 707,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,176,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53,596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $77.07 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.16 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.61.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

