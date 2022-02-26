Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 479 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.