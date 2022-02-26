Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Price Target Raised to €6.50 at Berenberg Bank

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from €6.10 ($6.93) to €6.50 ($7.39) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GETVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.30) to €2.70 ($3.07) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.95) to €7.65 ($8.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.62.

Get Mediaset España Comunicación alerts:

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.