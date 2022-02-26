Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Cut to $341.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $349.00 to $341.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $178.06 on Thursday. Medifast has a twelve month low of $166.27 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.90.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,385 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

