Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Cut to $341.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $349.00 to $341.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.51% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of Medifast stock opened at $178.06 on Thursday. Medifast has a twelve month low of $166.27 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,385 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
