MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $31.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MEDNAX traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MD. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $1,816,803.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.