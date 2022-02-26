Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.67 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.70. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

