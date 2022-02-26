MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $1,750.00 at Susquehanna

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,816.36.

MELI stock opened at $1,111.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,428.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

