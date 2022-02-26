Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.37 Million

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) to announce $42.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the lowest is $41.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $43.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $172.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $179.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $186.63 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $193.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

MBWM stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 29,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,259. The company has a market capitalization of $584.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

