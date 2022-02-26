Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Meridian Bioscience worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 117,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

