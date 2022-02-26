Meta Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.
Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Meta Financial Group has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meta Financial Group to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.84. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CASH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 111,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
