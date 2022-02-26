Meta Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Meta Financial Group has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meta Financial Group to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.84. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 111,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

