Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2,021.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 56,460 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,163 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 50.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Shares of DBRG opened at $7.47 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

DigitalBridge Group Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.