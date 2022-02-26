Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $919,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in EQT were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 421.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $10,230,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in EQT by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 883,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $1,784,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.