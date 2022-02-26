Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $989,000 Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Washington Federal by 143.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,614,000 after buying an additional 439,663 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,599,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 115.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 419,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 162,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

In related news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Washington Federal (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.