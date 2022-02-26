Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 183 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,016 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 431,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,573,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.52. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

