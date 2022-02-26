Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 186 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Avalara were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Avalara by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,121 shares of company stock worth $6,558,571 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.91.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Avalara Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.