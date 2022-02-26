Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 696 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Denbury were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,405 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,534,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,725,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 704.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 18,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEN opened at $70.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Denbury had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

