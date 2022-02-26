Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 999 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 96.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 64.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JACK opened at $87.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JACK. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.51.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.