Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Colfax were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $768,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

CFX opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $54.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.