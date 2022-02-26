Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Colfax were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $768,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

CFX opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $54.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.