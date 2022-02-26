Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) President Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $12.65 on Friday. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mexco Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mexco Energy in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

