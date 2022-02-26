Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
MXC opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
Mexco Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mexco Energy (MXC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.