MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Issues Earnings Results

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MFA stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

MFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 869.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 100,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

