MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 15th

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.387 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.