MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $78.63. 106,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.27. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Michele Lux bought 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $140,360.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,385 shares of company stock worth $762,289 over the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

