Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 5.6% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,298 shares of company stock valued at $19,935,744 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. UBS Group upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

