MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,389,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,080,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,741,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSTR. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $405.00 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $307.19 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $455.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

