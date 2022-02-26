Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $180.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middleby's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively. The company is poised to benefit from improving orders across its segments along with a robust backlog in the quarters ahead. Its efforts to broaden the product portfolio and technological advancement actions are likely to be advantageous. Synergistic gains from acquired assets add to its strength. Demand and orders were solid in fourth-quarter 2021, while supply-chain restrictions played spoilsport. Headwinds are expected to continue from the restricted component supply, labor issues, cost inflation and shipping delays. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations. Risks related to international exposure might affect Middleby's performance. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $176.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.24. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $143.95 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

