MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 15th

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.