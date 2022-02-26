Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of Amedisys worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $159.90 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.