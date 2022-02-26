Millennium Management LLC Buys 151,129 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.22% of AAR worth $14,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the second quarter valued at $1,043,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AAR in the second quarter valued at $892,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the second quarter valued at $3,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 82,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 77.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 337,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 147,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAR stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.73. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. AAR’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIR. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

