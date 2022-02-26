Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 313,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 517,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.
Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.
