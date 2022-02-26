Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.05

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 606,273 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.05. The company has a market cap of £6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99.
About Minoan Group (LON:MIN)
