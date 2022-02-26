Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Trading Up 1.5%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.82 and last traded at C$21.82. Approximately 84,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 81,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MI.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.08.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$794.79 million and a PE ratio of 8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.55.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.