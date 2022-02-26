Mirrored Alibaba Hits Market Capitalization of $6.43 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $164,767.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for approximately $116.03 or 0.00294306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.23 or 0.07062016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,433.90 or 1.00021448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048302 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 55,402 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

